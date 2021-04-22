JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.