JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,575.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,293.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,877.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

