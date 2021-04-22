JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 315.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

