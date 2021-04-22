JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 59,266 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,918,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in frontdoor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,084.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 389,715 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,536,000 after buying an additional 261,953 shares during the period.

FTDR stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

