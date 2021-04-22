JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $40.23.

