JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $16.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Macy’s by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.