JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $182.00 at DA Davidson

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 309,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.