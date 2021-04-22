JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 57,640 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 376.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of AAON worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after acquiring an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

