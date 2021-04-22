JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,365 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 272,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

