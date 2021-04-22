JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 212,051 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100,159 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

