JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

VIPS opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

