Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $2.02 on Top Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $80.07 million and $3.11 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars.

