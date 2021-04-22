Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €41.14 ($48.40) and last traded at €40.74 ($47.93). 148,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.66 ($47.84).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

