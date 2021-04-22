Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £104.60 ($136.66) target price on the stock.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £107.49 ($140.43).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,777 ($101.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,079.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,976.23. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.57 billion and a PE ratio of -82.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

