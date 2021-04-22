JustBet (WINR) Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $2.18 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.