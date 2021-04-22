K21 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, K21 has traded down 29% against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for $4.72 or 0.00009096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $20.93 million and $1.11 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00711805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00094209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.87 or 0.08110874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049189 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

