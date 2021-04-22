Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Boosted by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $299.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.