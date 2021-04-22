Katrina Lake Sells 33,360 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

SFIX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. 1,528,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,630. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

