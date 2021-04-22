KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. KB Home has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

