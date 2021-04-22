KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 18640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KBR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $73,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

