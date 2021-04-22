KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 18640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.
KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
