KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBR. Truist Securities raised their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

