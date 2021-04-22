Kearny Financial (KRNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kearny Financial to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

KRNY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

