Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $66.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.06. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

