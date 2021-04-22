Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

NYSE:K traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.01. 12,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.