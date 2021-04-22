Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €618.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €636.15 ($748.42).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €652.20 ($767.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €591.58 and a 200-day moving average of €573.48. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.