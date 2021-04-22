Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit