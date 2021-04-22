Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

