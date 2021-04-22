KeyCorp Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $60.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $2,875,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

