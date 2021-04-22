KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:WBT opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after buying an additional 700,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Welbilt by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Welbilt by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $58,868,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 106,893 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

