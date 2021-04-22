KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE BWA opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.