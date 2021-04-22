KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.74.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KeyCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KeyCorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.