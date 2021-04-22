Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.32 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

