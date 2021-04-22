Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

