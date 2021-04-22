Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 1,249,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,665,908. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

