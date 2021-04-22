Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of K opened at C$9.65 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.52.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

