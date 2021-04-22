Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average of $198.52. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

