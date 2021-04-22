Kirby (KEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Kirby has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

