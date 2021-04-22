KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Fortem Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KLA comprises 2.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $331.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.54 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

