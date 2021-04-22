KLAYswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.86 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $54.18 or 0.00100025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $421.75 million and $16.86 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00274413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.01001850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00646326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.93 or 0.99317823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

