Klaytn Price Reaches $2.40 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and approximately $106.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00270599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $590.29 or 0.01079762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.04 or 0.00684204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,726.83 or 1.00107323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,403.35 or 0.92198748 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,551,023,930 coins and its circulating supply is 2,456,716,836 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

