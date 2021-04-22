Klimatas (KTS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $283.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,429.00 and $283.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

