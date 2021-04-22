Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 70,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,459. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.