Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -642.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $35,832,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,205,000.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

