Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Up 9.2%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.92. 10,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 188,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $45,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $19,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

