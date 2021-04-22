Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20 EPS.

Shares of KLIC opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

