Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 52-Week High at $265.05

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $265.05 and last traded at $264.77, with a volume of 4542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

