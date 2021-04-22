Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$37.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$39.94 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$18.53 and a 12 month high of C$40.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.21.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

