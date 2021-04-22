Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $21.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $619.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $588.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.36. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.