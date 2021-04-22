Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $690.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.40.

Shares of LRCX opened at $641.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.36. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

