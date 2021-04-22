Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

