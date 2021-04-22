Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 267,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,521,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 39,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

